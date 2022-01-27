Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 354.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LII opened at $275.13 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.74 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

