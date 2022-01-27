Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.32 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

