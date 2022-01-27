Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.

LEVI stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

