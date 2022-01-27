Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.88. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 50,102 shares trading hands.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.