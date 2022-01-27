Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,248,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.