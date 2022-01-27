LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $230,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

