Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.57

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.57 and last traded at $143.05, with a volume of 1323480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.51.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

