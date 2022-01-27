Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WIX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.22) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.80).

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.73) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.90 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of £524.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($61,806.38).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

