Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $201,499. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

