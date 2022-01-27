Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.