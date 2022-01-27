Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

