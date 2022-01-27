Linker Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $518.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $518.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.