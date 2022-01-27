Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -50.90. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.17.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

