Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.29.
LMT stock opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.