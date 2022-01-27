Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.29.

LMT stock opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

