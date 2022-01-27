Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New CHF 107 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

