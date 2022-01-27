London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($101.19) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($119.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($148.41) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($138.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.03) to GBX 9,300 ($125.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,317.50 ($125.71).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,020 ($94.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,968.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,422.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.13 billion and a PE ratio of 71.74. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.72) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($135.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($90.12) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($450,620.62). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.60) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,722.07).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

