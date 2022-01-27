London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) PT Raised to GBX 9,050

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNSTY. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9,050.00.

LNSTY opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

