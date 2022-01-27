LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.78) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

LON LMP opened at GBX 265 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,462,493.25).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

