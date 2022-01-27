Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

