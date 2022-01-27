Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.78. 49,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

