Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of LYLT stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

