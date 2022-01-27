Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

