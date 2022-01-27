MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.96 million.

Shares of MTSI opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

