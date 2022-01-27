Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5,807.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $216,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,085,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.