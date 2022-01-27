Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.