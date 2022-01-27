Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

