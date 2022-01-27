Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,621 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after buying an additional 314,289 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

