Magnetar Financial LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $8,961,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $8,712,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 80.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

