Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $246.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

