Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,694 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.