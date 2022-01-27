Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,704 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,847,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

PATH stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.