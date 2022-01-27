Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $7.39 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

