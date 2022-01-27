Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 1.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in US Foods were worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in US Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

US Foods stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 7,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,063. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 232.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

