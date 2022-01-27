Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 62,305 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 271,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,703,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.