Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 43,777 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 171,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

