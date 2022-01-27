MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MMYT traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 732,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

