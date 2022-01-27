MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 4.1%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 25,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 292,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

