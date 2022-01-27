Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

