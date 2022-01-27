Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 177144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

