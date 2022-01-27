Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

