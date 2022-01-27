Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 59,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

