Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MPX opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Marine Products by 19.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

