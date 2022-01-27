MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $332.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.99. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $330.55 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

