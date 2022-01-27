Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233 ($3.14).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.39.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

