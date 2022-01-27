Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,740 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $923,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 37.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

