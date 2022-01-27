Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marten Transport traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 3164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

