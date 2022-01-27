Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

MLM stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.99. The company had a trading volume of 524,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $282.55 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

