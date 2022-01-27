Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,631 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $368.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.