Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

MA stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.10. 347,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,153. The firm has a market cap of $345.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.95. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

