Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $60.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.
Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.
In related news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.