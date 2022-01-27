Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $60.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

